French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu is holding a social conference with trade unions and employers’ associations on wages and purchasing power on November 9 at the prime minister’s office in Matignon, Paris. The talks are taking place after the November 5 strike, The Rio Times reports.

Minimum wage increase

The government is considering raising France’s net monthly minimum wage, the Smic, to more than €1,500. It currently stands at €1,477.93, meaning an increase of around €22, or 1.5%.

Labour Minister Jean-Pierre Farandou said that no final decision has yet been made and that the increase should not harm employment. According to him, a decree has been prepared to encourage employers to raise sectoral minimum rates to the Smic level. By law, the Smic also increases on January 1; the press has estimated this adjustment at around 1.2%.

Trade union demands and business position

The CGT trade union is demanding a 10% increase in the minimum wage and the indexation of wages to prices. Another major union, CFDT, is seeking a €100 monthly increase in the net minimum wage. Its leader, Marylise Léon, called for an electric shock for purchasing power.

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Michel Picon, president of the small business association U2P, called an increase in the Smic a catastrophe and warned of the risk of small companies closing. He proposes reducing CSG and CRDS, social deductions from wages. Farandou said the government was ready to discuss adjustments to labour costs.

Trade unions’ next steps

According to France’s Interior Ministry, 575,000 people took part in the November 5 protests, while the CGT said there were 1.6 million participants. An alliance of eight trade unions plans to determine its next steps after the outcome of the talks in Matignon.

The talks are taking place amid problems for the minority government in the National Assembly: on November 4, lawmakers rejected the revenue section of the 2027 budget bill by 458 votes to zero. The text was sent to the Senate without the lower house of parliament considering the expenditure section.

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