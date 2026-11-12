On November 12, 2026, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu accused some employees of the Ministry of Education of complicity in violence that accompanied the ongoing student protest movement. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing Franceinfo.

Prime minister’s statement

He made the statement during a briefing on the sidelines of the final meeting of the food sovereignty conferences. Lecornu said that he was referring to civil servants who, according to him, tolerate violence against other civil servants.

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Separately, Lecornu stated that some education staff are “complicit” in the violence that accompanied the movement in recent days. This is the prime minister’s claim, not an established fact.

Student protests

Student protests in France began in September 2026 over conditions in schools. The protest movement later expanded to include broader demands. According to Anadolu Agency, tensions surrounding the student protests persist amid the demonstrations.

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