In South Africa’s Gauteng province, authorities announced stronger measures against gender-based violence and femicide following the killings of at least 12 women since July. As Daily Maverick reports, provincial premier Panyaza Lesufi said the plan provides for the deployment of 1,022 special response teams across 122 high-risk areas.

Measures by Gauteng authorities

According to Lesufi, the plan also provides for the involvement of an additional 56 social workers, the strengthening of seven specialised sexual offences courts and 144 facilities for victims. All 19 medico-legal clinics in the province are to be fully involved in preserving forensic evidence.

Gauteng has 18 shelters with 363 beds, seven Thuthuzela Care Centres and expanded psychosocial support services for survivors of gender-based violence. Lesufi also said that weekly operations to monitor compliance with local regulations have been conducted in all municipalities since 1 October.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into the killings in Ekurhuleni

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Major General Fred Kekana said that in 11 cases involving women in Kempton Park and Ekurhuleni, suspects are in custody in five cases. Investigations into two cases in Olifantsfontein, as well as cases in Kwa-Thema, Moroka Dam and Springs, are ongoing.

In the murder case of runner Elizabeth Tsonzo Moselakgomo, whose body was found on 12 September in the Kempton Park area, police arrested three people. Kekana stressed that the investigation is ongoing in order to establish everyone involved. Lesufi also reported the installation of surveillance cameras, improved lighting and grass cutting in high-risk areas. Among the problems, he named delays involving forensic materials and the need to speed up municipal security measures.

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