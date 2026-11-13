Haiti’s Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé thanked El Salvador’s military for taking part in the fight against gangs in the country. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said that a joint task force destroyed the Lanmo San Jou house and the headquarters of the 400 Mawozo group. Deutsche Welle reports.

Bukele also published a video on social media platform X showing helicopters firing over a large area. The authenticity of this recording has not yet been confirmed. Fils-Aimé said that Haiti and El Salvador are acting together with the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force, seeking to restore control over territory and state authority.

Salvadoran military in Haiti

Salvadoran military personnel have been in Haiti since the beginning of 2025, mainly to counter gang influence. Last month, Bukele sent more than 2,000 military personnel and special forces fighters to the country. The stated goal was to find four Salvadoran citizens who were ambushed on October 18 and have still not been found.

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Haiti expert Jake Johnston of the Washington-based Center for Economic and Policy Research expressed concern about coordination between different security structures and the limits of their authority. He also drew attention to the question of the legitimacy of El Salvador’s presence in Haiti.

Security situation

A UN report released on Thursday refers to bloody territorial confrontations, sexual violence and other grave violations in the capital region of Port-au-Prince, as well as in the Artibonite and South-East departments. From July to September 2026, at least 1,167 people were killed in the country and another 459 were injured.

According to the UN, more than half of the violence cases were caused by ground or air operations by security forces against gangs, which were sometimes carried out with the support of a private military company using drones. Expert Romain Le Cour Grandmaison stressed that Haiti lacks the conditions to replicate the Salvadoran model: the country’s prisons were emptied in 2024, the judicial system is largely paralyzed, and criminal groups resemble armed formations more than gangs.

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