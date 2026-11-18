Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the Great Sea Interconnector project, intended to connect the power grids of Cyprus, Greece and Israel, is proceeding without hindrance and according to the original plan. He said this after the Cyprus-Greece intergovernmental summit, Cyprus Mail reports.

According to Mitsotakis, the implementation of the project will have a significant positive impact on Cyprus. Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said that the governments of the two countries are closely coordinating their actions with each other and with French President Emmanuel Macron. He called the interconnector strategically important for Cyprus, the region and Europe.

Funding and timeline

Cyprus government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis previously announced the start of the procedure for paying the first of five planned contributions of €25 million each. The funds are intended to ensure the financial viability of the Greek independent electricity transmission system operator Admie during the project’s implementation.

Greek public broadcaster ERT, citing Admie’s development plan for 2027–2036, reported that the completion of the section between Cyprus and Greece is projected by the end of 2031. According to these data, 60% of the necessary seabed surveys have already been completed, and a contractor has been selected to build converter stations at both ends of the cable.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

ERT also reported positive results from the feasibility study of the second section between Cyprus and Israel. A study by Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, cited by the broadcaster, forecasts annual savings for Cypriot consumers of between €123 million and €138 million and a 19% reduction in electricity prices.

Surveys in disputed waters

The French research vessel Abeille Marengo left the port of Heraklion on Crete to complete the remaining seabed surveys on the first section of the project. Some of the areas where the work is to be carried out are disputed: Turkey claims that the planned cable route passes through its waters, while Cyprus and Greece state the opposite.

After the vessel departed, Turkey issued a navtex navigational warning stating that the work would be carried out along lines coordinated and agreed by Turkish authorities. The Greek side said that informing Turkey about the surveys does not mean recognition of its claims to these maritime areas. The Cypriot government, for its part, called the Turkish navtex irrelevant, since permission for the work was requested only from Greece and Cyprus.

Read us on