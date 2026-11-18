Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Cyprus will officially join the Schengen Area on July 1, 2027 — the day Greece assumes the presidency of the Council of the European Union. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

Mitsotakis made the statement after the intergovernmental summit between Greece and Cyprus. According to him, the island’s accession to the Schengen Area could become the first important decision during Greece’s presidency of the Council of the EU.

Position of the Cypriot authorities

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides said last week that objections from EU member states regarding the country’s accession to the Schengen Area had largely been overcome. At the same time, the EU Council for Justice and Home Affairs did not include the issue of Cyprus’s possible accession on the agenda of its latest meeting at the beginning of the previous month.

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The European Commission also voiced support for Cyprus’s accession in July. Cyprus remains one of two EU states outside the Schengen Area. The other country is Ireland, which decided not to join it fully because of the Common Travel Area agreement with the United Kingdom.

Crossing the Green Line

The issue of applying the new digital entry and exit system for third-country nationals at Green Line crossing points, whose number is expected to soon reach 11, remains unresolved. The system may fail to record entry or exit in cases where a person arrives on the island through Ercan Airport and then crosses the Green Line, or arrives from a Schengen Area state and leaves the island through this airport.

Christodoulides assured that Turkish Cypriots and their family members who are entitled to use the crossing points will not lose their current rights to move between the two parts of the island. At the same time, Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman warned of possible complications for freedom of movement, particularly for people without citizenship of the Republic of Cyprus.

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