Greek PM to raise Turkey-Libya deal at EU summit — Politico Europe

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis plans to raise the issue of the Turkey-Libya maritime delimitation agreement during an informal meeting of EU leaders in Dublin, Ireland, scheduled for Friday. Politico Europe reports that a senior official in Athens disclosed this on condition of anonymity. The meeting of EU leaders is primarily intended to focus on artificial intelligence and Ukraine.

Dispute over the maritime corridor

The subject of the dispute is an agreement between Ankara and Tripoli that provides for a maritime corridor in the eastern Mediterranean between Greece and Cyprus. Athens considers these waters to be part of Greece's exclusive economic zone. The EU supports energy and connectivity projects in the region.

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis said that, in the event of an escalation, Athens would ask the European Union for sanctions and support. Greece fears that Turkey may invoke its agreement with Libya to challenge maritime exploration work south of Crete and the implementation of an undersea electricity interconnection between Greece and Cyprus.

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EU and Turkish reactions

Turkey signed the agreement with Libya's UN-recognized government in Tripoli in 2019. On October 20, it was unanimously ratified by rival authorities in eastern Libya. On the same day, the heads of the European Commission and the European Council said that the agreement violates the sovereign rights of third states, does not comply with the law of the sea, and is invalid.

The pact was also rejected by Egypt, Bahrain, Cyprus, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates. At the same time, Turkey's Foreign Ministry accused Brussels of supporting what it called the “maximalist and unlawful” positions of Greece and Cyprus. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that he expects respect for the common will of Turkey and Libya.

Energy project

An EU report on Turkey's progress toward membership in the bloc mentions Ankara's obstruction of the implementation of a €1.9 billion electricity interconnection between Greece and Cyprus. The project was interrupted in 2024 amid tensions between Athens and Ankara. Three months ago, French company Meridiam became the project's majority shareholder, and on Tuesday a French vessel left Heraklion to begin work.

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