Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Zaidi holds talks in Bahrain — The National

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi held talks in Manama, Bahrain, on November 4 with the country’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. This was the Iraqi leader’s first visit to the kingdom since 2003, The National reports.

Cooperation and economic ties

The Iraqi prime minister’s office said that Baghdad seeks to expand cooperation and partnership with Bahrain in the economic, political and social spheres. According to the office, the talks are intended to strengthen interaction in various sectors for the common interests of the two peoples.

According to Al-Zaidi’s office, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa called the visit historic and said it should become an important beginning for developing cooperation and economic partnership. He also described Iraq as a state with a key role in the region and stressed the importance of stability and peace for prosperity and economic integration.

Iraqi government spokesman Haider Al-Abbudi previously said that the prime minister planned to discuss political and economic interaction between the two states, as well as regional developments, with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

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The prime minister’s regional trip

The visit to Bahrain was another stop on Al-Zaidi’s regional trip. Last week, he visited Jordan and met with King Abdullah II, and two days later arrived in Damascus for talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

In Syria, the sides discussed trade, investment, border security and the restoration of the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline. This route could potentially provide Iraq with an additional way to export oil through Syria to the Mediterranean Sea. Earlier, Al-Zaidi also met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Iraqi government describes these contacts as a course toward normalizing relations with neighboring countries and expanding economic and energy cooperation. Baghdad is also promoting the “6+2” initiative, which is intended to unite the six states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Iraq and Iran in a regional security system.

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