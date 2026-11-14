Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has dismissed nine security and administrative officials amid an investigation into a fuel-smuggling case in the central province of Babil. He also ordered that all suspects in the case be referred to court, Anadolu Agency reports.

Inspection results

Al-Zaidi held an emergency security meeting that reviewed the findings of a committee investigating reports of smuggling in the Jurf al-Nasr district in northern Babil province. Armed Forces spokesman Sabah al-Numan told the state-run INA agency that the committee had confirmed federal intelligence data on fuel smuggling and the presence of oil refineries, and documented cases of interference.

Those dismissed include the Babil police chief, the head of police for the northern part of the province, and the heads of provincial intelligence and counterterrorism units of the Interior Ministry, the National Security Service, the Intelligence and Security Department of the Defense Ministry, and the intelligence service. The commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Babil, the commander of the Interior Ministry’s 6th Energy Police Brigade, and the director of the Oil Pipelines Company at the Oil Ministry also lost their posts.

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Responsibility of security officials

The Iraqi prime minister placed responsibility for combating oil smuggling within their jurisdictions on operations and police commanders in the provinces, as well as the heads of security and intelligence services. He demanded enhanced oversight and security measures, stating that officials who fail to fulfill their duties will be held accountable.

Al-Zaidi stressed that smuggling would not be allowed to continue anywhere in Iraq, from Zakho to Basra. The committee began work on site on Friday, two days after the decision to establish it. Saad Maan, head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell, said that no political groups or armed formations were represented on the committee.

Babil Governor Ali Turki al-Jamali announced his resignation on Thursday without explaining the reasons. Two days earlier, he had denied reports of smuggling after visiting the area with journalists, claiming that it was an old fuel station for vehicles of the Popular Mobilization Forces and the federal police. Before the inspection began, Iraqi media reported on a 19-page intelligence assessment which, based on satellite imagery, geospatial analysis and tanker-truck movements, indicated possible smuggling since 2021.

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