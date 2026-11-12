Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has ordered an investigation into reports of the illegal tapping of oil products from pipelines and their smuggling in the Jurf al-Sakhr area south of Baghdad. A commission will be established for this purpose, involving representatives of the federal police, the Energy Infrastructure Protection Police, the General Directorate of Security and Discipline, intelligence, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and the Federal Commission of Integrity.

Intelligence data and satellite imagery

As The National reports, Iraq’s Ministry of Interior Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency prepared a report this week on alleged smuggling activity in Jurf al-Sakhr. The document, based on satellite images from 2021–2026, contains data on the illegal tapping of oil products near pipelines.

The report identifies four locations where large tanker trucks with a capacity of 36,000 litres each were repeatedly observed. According to the agency, these sites are controlled and protected by an “armed group” that is not named in the document. The report also describes three possible routes for transporting oil products to Baghdad province.

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Situation in Jurf al-Sakhr

Jurf al-Sakhr is a large agricultural area that, according to the publication, is controlled by the Iran-backed group Kataib Hezbollah. After militants were driven out of the area in 2014, the territory has largely remained closed to outsiders, and many of its former residents have still not returned.

The investigation is taking place amid tensions between al-Zaidi’s government and pro-Iranian armed groups. Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Kataib Imam Ali, and Saraya al-Salam say they have placed their weapons under state control. At the same time, Kataib Hezbollah and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba publicly refuse to disarm.

Separately, the Federal Commission of Integrity is investigating reports of crude oil smuggling from fields in Kirkuk province and Iraqi Kurdistan by tanker trucks to Iran and Afghanistan.

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