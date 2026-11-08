Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has ordered the cancellation of three service contracts at Mosul International Airport. According to The National, the reason cited was allegations of possible links between the contract operators and armed groups.

Which contracts were cancelled

The governor of Nineveh province, Abdel Qadir al-Dakhil, announced the decision after a meeting with the prime minister in Baghdad. The head of the Court of Appeal, Raid Hamid al-Muslih, also took part in the meeting.

According to the governor, the agreements concerned the lease of airport counters, parking facilities and a taxi office. Al-Zaidi also instructed that contracts for these services be awarded to international companies. The statement did not specify which armed groups the contracts were allegedly linked to.

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Nineveh authorities’ position

The governor said that the Ministry of Transport had previously signed agreements with three companies without the knowledge or consent of the local authorities. The Nineveh provincial administration had previously objected to these arrangements.

The publication notes that the decision was another episode in the confrontation between Ali al-Zaidi’s government and pro-Iranian armed factions. In recent weeks, the prime minister has sought to strengthen state control over groups operating outside official command structures. In particular, the Kataib Hezbollah group publicly criticized attempts to limit its political and economic influence.

Mosul International Airport resumed operations after reconstruction carried out following the war against the Islamic State group. It is unknown when the selection of international companies will begin and whether the cancellation of the contracts will be challenged in court.

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