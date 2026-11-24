Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has issued directives aimed at strengthening federal control over oil exports, border crossings and security in Kurdistan and the country’s disputed areas. The National reports.

Exports and border crossings

Under one of the directives, the Kurdistan Regional Government must not issue permits for exports of crude oil and petroleum products except through the federal Ministry of Oil. The document explains this as necessary to prevent duplication of powers.

The Border Ports Authority is also to take control of all border crossings in Kurdistan. The Border Forces Command was tasked with closing unofficial crossings along Iraq’s international borders with neighboring states, including in Kurdistan.

Oilfields and transportation of petroleum products

The Ministry of Oil was ordered to manage fields belonging to the ministry and located in disputed areas within the provinces of Diyala, Kirkuk, Salahaddin and Nineveh. These are facilities controlled by Kurdistan’s security forces.

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The Ministry of Interior is to deploy the energy police to control and conduct video surveillance of all oilfields, including facilities within federal administrative borders that are controlled by regional authorities.

The Ministry of Defence was tasked with deploying the 1st and 2nd Joint Interest Brigades to close dirt roads between these provinces and Kurdistan. The authorities must also develop a mechanism, binding on all parties, for the movement of petroleum products between provinces and through border crossings.

The directives provide for the use of modern technologies to protect and monitor pipelines and wells, the creation of a national digital system for overseeing oil pipelines to detect smuggling, and the installation of electronic meters at all operating oil wells in Iraq.

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