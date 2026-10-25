Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has approved funding for the construction of structures and facilities at the Al-Jamima border crossing with Saudi Arabia. The work is intended to help complete preparations for the crossing’s planned opening in 2027 and promote trade development between the two countries, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Road reconstruction

Al-Muthanna Governor Tawfiq al-Hasani said that rehabilitating the highway between the city of Samawah and the border crossing, along with building its infrastructure, should boost trade and support the local economy.

According to him, the province will also be able to receive revenue from the operation of the border crossing in accordance with current legal regulations. Local authorities, together with the provincial council, are working to meet the requirements necessary to launch the crossing.

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Border crossings

Iraq and Saudi Arabia are already connected by the Arar border crossing in Anbar province. It was reopened in 2020 after being closed for nearly 29 years. Al-Jamima is located in the desert part of Al-Muthanna province and was historically considered one of the main routes for pilgrims.

Former lawmaker Haider al-Mulla called the project part of the Iraqi government’s efforts to develop economic ties with neighboring Arab and other countries through trade, energy, and transport. At the same time, an official in Najaf province said that the security situation in areas bordering Saudi Arabia is stable and that no violations along the border fence have been recorded.

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