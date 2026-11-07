Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said during an election campaign event in Tarragona that the general elections on November 29 will show that the country is governed from Spain itself, rather than from Washington, Tel Aviv, Buenos Aires or Moscow. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Statement ahead of the elections

Sánchez promised to counter the influence of international far-right forces. According to him, he will not allow Spain to be turned into their outpost or backyard.

The head of government also called Spain a beacon that will continue to inspire the world. During his speech, he defended his government's foreign policy course and its position against increasing military spending.

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Defence spending

The prime minister said his government opposes the war in Iran and the genocide in Gaza. He also reaffirmed support for Palestinian statehood and the peaceful coexistence of Israel and Palestine.

Sánchez separately explained his rejection of US President Donald Trump's demand to allocate 5% of gross domestic product to defence. According to him, Spain will continue to prioritize funding for education, healthcare, social assistance and pensions.

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