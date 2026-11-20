Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to instruct Mossad director Roman Gofman to carry out an operation against Iran without informing Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. The Washington Post reported this, citing four informed sources, while the Jerusalem Post said it had independently confirmed the information.

Details of the plan have not been disclosed

According to The Washington Post, the details of the possible plan remain unclear. Mossad is known for conducting sabotage operations and assassinations. Information about the possible operation eventually reached other Israeli security officials, including Zamir, before it was carried out.

On November 6, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu and Gofman were jointly preparing an operation against Iran, which was allegedly blocked by Zamir and US President Donald Trump. At the time, Jerusalem Post sources denied claims that Gofman supported such a plan despite objections from the chief of staff and the US president. At the same time, the outlet notes that there is information about Netanyahu’s readiness to exclude Zamir from discussions of the operation.

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Differences over Iran

As the Jerusalem Post reported on November 8, significant disagreements over policy toward Iran have again emerged between Mossad and the Israel Defense Forces after a period of greater unity in 2023–2025. One subject of the dispute was how actively to pursue a joint US-Israeli operation against Iran before Israeli elections.

Sources close to Mossad claimed that Gofman supported taking advantage of the opportunity for joint action with the United States before it disappeared. Zamir, for his part, feared that an attack during a sensitive election period could undermine the operation’s legitimacy and be used by Netanyahu against his political rivals.

In October, sources also noted that Zamir was not invited to Netanyahu’s meeting with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at Ovda Air Base. According to the outlet’s sources, this could have been related to the prime minister’s plans concerning Mossad and Iran.

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