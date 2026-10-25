Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed until after the elections scheduled for October 27 a number of decisions concerning the future of the Gaza Strip. These include the deployment of international stabilization forces and the arrival of a committee to administer the territory. Anadolu Agency reports this, citing Israeli media.

Postponed police training

Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that Netanyahu ordered the postponement of the departure of about 7,000 Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt for police training. According to Israel Hayom, the Shin Bet internal security service granted security approval to between 5,000 and 7,000 Palestinians who were being considered for such training.

At the same time, Shin Bet only checked the names submitted by the Peace Board of US President Donald Trump and did not have the authority to decide whether the candidates could leave. According to Israel Hayom sources, instructions to delay Gaza reconstruction measures had been coming gradually from Israel’s political leadership in recent weeks.

Plans for Gaza administration

The postponed measures also reportedly include preparations for the construction of a new city in Rafah, the deployment of international stabilization forces and the arrival of the National Committee for Gaza Administration. According to the Peace Board, the international force is to include military personnel from several countries and be led by an American general.

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The roadmap announced by the Peace Board in July envisages transferring the administration of Gaza to a national committee under international oversight, deploying stabilization forces, placing Hamas weapons under the committee’s responsibility, a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces and the reconstruction of the territory. In August, Netanyahu said he did not agree with these arrangements, insisting on Hamas’s disarmament before any withdrawal of Israeli troops.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed 1,551 Palestinians and wounded 5,573 people.

Read more in the Anadolu Agency report.

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