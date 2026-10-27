In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz denied reports that they allegedly intended to dismiss Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir. The statements were made on October 26, one day before polling stations opened in the Knesset elections.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Katz called the information about Zamir's possible removal from office a complete fabrication and lie. He said these reports were part of a series of security-related statements that, in his view, were intended to harm the electoral prospects of the Likud party.

Statements by Netanyahu and Katz

The defense minister noted that it was he who recommended appointing Zamir as chief of the General Staff and said he intended to continue working with him. Netanyahu's office also rejected reports of tensions in the prime minister's relationship with the military chief.

Netanyahu himself wrote in a post on the social media platform X that he does not plan to dismiss the chief of the General Staff and will continue working with Zamir for Israel's security. He also stated his intention to eliminate the Iranian nuclear threat together with President Trump and conclude peace agreements with other countries.

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Reports of disputes over Iran

The denials came after reports of unusual tensions between Netanyahu and Zamir over a possible Israeli strike on Iran. Channel 12 News reported on October 25 about a clash between them on this issue, while defense officials emphasized that military decisions are made solely on professional grounds.

The IDF press service stated that the army is on heightened alert on all fronts and that its operational activity is based solely on security, professional, and national interests. Katz also said there was full coordination between the prime minister, the defense minister, and the army, and assured that Israel did not plan to attack Iran before the elections. At the same time, he said the country would respond decisively in the event of an attack by Iran.

Former Chief of the General Staff Gadi Eisenkot, who leads the Yashar party, said that Zamir would leave his post only when required by law. Netanyahu, according to Eisenkot, will leave office after the elections and the formation of a new government.

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