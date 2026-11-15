Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, during the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, called for the resumption of a joint survey and demarcation of the border with Thailand. As Anadolu Agency reports, French President Emmanuel Macron was also present at the event.

Call to comply with international law

Manet stated that the border with Thailand was defined more than a century ago and must be respected in accordance with international law. He stressed that no border should be changed by force or through the creation of faits accomplis.

Cambodia and Thailand experienced two rounds of deadly border clashes last year, after which the sides agreed to a ceasefire that took effect on December 27. According to the Cambodian prime minister, about 20,000 citizens of the country are still unable to return safely and with dignity to their homes.

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Proposal for the Francophonie

The head of Cambodia’s government thanked the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and international partners for supporting the ceasefire, dialogue and international law. He also proposed creating a conflict prevention and mediation network within the Francophonie that, at the request of states, could help establish dialogue before violence begins.

The two-day summit, chaired by Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni, brought together leaders and representatives of around 20 countries. In a video address, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for greater investment in peace, diplomacy and reform of the international financial system.

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