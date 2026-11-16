Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said during a visit to Cambodia that Ottawa could turn to Chinese carmakers if trade talks with the United States fail to preserve North America’s integrated automotive industry. The Guardian reports.

Negotiations with the United States remain a priority

Carney stressed that Canada is primarily seeking an agreement with Washington. At the same time, the outcome of these talks could determine whether the country seeks alternative cooperation with European, Chinese or Japanese carmakers.

According to the Canadian prime minister, US actions have made the North American automotive market less integrated. He said Canadian auto industry workers must have full opportunities to work in this market, but if such opportunities are unavailable, other options will open up for Canada.

This week, Carney is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, where automotive manufacturing is expected to be discussed. Asked whether potential Chinese investment could be leverage in talks with the United States, Carney rejected that interpretation.

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Conditions for investment from China

Carney said potential Chinese investment must involve substantial manufacturing in Canada, rather than merely assembling vehicles from imported components. Among the requirements, he cited proper labour standards, production capacity and the development of domestic supply chains, including the use of Canadian critical minerals for electric vehicles.

In January, Canada reduced its tariff on Chinese electric vehicles from 100% to 6.1%. Initially, the agreement provided for imports of up to 49,000 such vehicles per year, with the limit to be increased later. In return, China agreed to reduce tariffs on Canadian agricultural products, including canola.

Ford, General Motors and Stellantis have plants in Canada, the United States and Mexico, while components may cross borders several times before vehicle production is completed. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on carmakers to move production from Canada to the United States.

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