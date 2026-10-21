Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to visit Türkiye on October 21–23 to launch a new strategic partnership between the two countries. This was stated by Canada’s ambassador to Ankara, Marcel Lebleu, in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

According to the diplomat, the leaders of Canada and Türkiye plan to adopt a joint declaration and develop an action plan to expand cooperation in several areas. Lebleu called the upcoming trip the first official visit by a Canadian head of government to Türkiye. He also noted that Carney and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have already met twice.

Energy and the defense industry

Energy is expected to become one of the key areas of the talks. The sides will consider opportunities for cooperation in energy supplies, including natural gas. The agenda will also include nuclear cooperation, sustainable mining, and interaction in the defense industry.

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Lebleu said that Canada sees significant potential for cooperation with Türkiye in the defense sector. According to him, Carney will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson, who are expected to meet with their Turkish counterparts.

Free trade talks

Another item on the visit’s agenda is expected to be the launch of negotiations on a free trade agreement between Türkiye and Canada. According to the ambassador, talks are expected in November. The sides also plan to sign an air transport agreement.

Lebleu said that existing arrangements have already increased the number of weekly flights between the countries to 21. Air links currently connect Istanbul with Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, while Air Transat plans to launch a Montreal–Istanbul route on October 29. Canada’s export credit agency, Export Development Canada, is also expected to conclude a cooperation agreement with Türk Eximbank to support companies from both countries in the markets of the Middle East and Africa.

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