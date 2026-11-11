Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in Montreal that he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. He named global security and economic partnership among the topics of the talks. Carney also plans to raise the importance of China and other states not interfering in Canada’s internal affairs.

Security issues

Carney announced the upcoming meeting while answering questions about espionage allegations and reports of Chinese police stations in Canada. According to him, security risks in relations between Ottawa and Beijing are significantly lower than in relations between China and the United States.

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As Anadolu Agency reports, the Canadian prime minister described economic ties with China as deepening, but with clear limits on areas of cooperation. He named manufacturing as the main area of trade growth, including automobiles, whose share of the Canadian market is less than 3%.

Ambassador appointment

Carney acknowledged that the post of Canada’s ambassador to China, which is the country’s second-largest trading partner, has remained vacant for seven months. He said Ottawa has selected a candidate and is now receiving Beijing’s approval for the appointment. According to the prime minister, Canada must first propose an ambassadorial candidate, after which a formal agreement is reached, as in relations with other countries. The decision is expected to be announced soon.

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