Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed the framework for a new bilateral trade agreement with US President Donald Trump. The conversation was another step in efforts to resolve trade tensions between Canada and the United States, Anadolu Agency reports.

Framework for the future agreement

Carney described the conversation with Trump as good and said it continued recent constructive discussions on the outlines of a mutually beneficial trade arrangement. According to him, the agreement should create jobs, improve affordability for families, and fully respect Canada’s languages, culture, and sovereignty.

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Further negotiations

The Canadian prime minister added that the negotiating teams of both countries would closely coordinate their work over the coming weeks to prepare the final text of the agreement.

Last week, Trump said Washington was nearing an agreement with Canada, while claiming that Ottawa had long benefited at the expense of the United States. Trade relations between the countries remain strained after reciprocal tariffs were imposed on goods worth billions of dollars following the collapse of trade talks. The White House did not officially comment on the conversation between the two leaders.

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