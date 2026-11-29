Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, in a statement for the Day of Remembrance of Holodomor victims, linked the modern actions of the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin — of the aggressor state — to the policies of Stalin’s USSR. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing the Canadian prime minister’s statement.

Carney’s statement

According to Carney, nearly a century later, Putin’s regime continues the brutal legacy by bombing churches, schools and hospitals in Ukraine, forcibly deporting children, destroying agricultural production and critical energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

The Canadian prime minister also said that the Soviet regime tried to conceal the truth about its crimes but failed to do so. He added that generations of Ukrainians, including in Canada, preserved the memory of the Holodomor.

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Memory of the Holodomor

On November 28, the annual Day of Remembrance of the victims of the Holodomor of 1932–1933 is observed. Ontario provincial authorities said that up to 10 million people may have died as a result of the man-made famine organized by Joseph Stalin.

The Anadolu Agency report notes that the famine was aimed at suppressing resistance to the forced collectivization of agriculture, financing accelerated industrialization and ending Ukrainian campaigns for independence. Soviet authorities denied the Holodomor, while the world provided little help to Ukraine in 1932. About 1.36 million people of Ukrainian origin live in Canada.

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