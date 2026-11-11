Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in Montreal that the government has not made a decision to lift the moratorium on offshore oil and gas exploration and extraction in the Arctic. The moratorium has been in effect since 2016.

Funding for resource management

As The Hindu reports, Canada’s federal budget allocated C$11 million over four years to support the management and oversight of offshore oil and gas activity in the Arctic Ocean.

Carney stressed that this funding is intended to strengthen the capacity of Inuit leadership. The federal government has an agreement with them on the joint management of natural resources in the North. According to the prime minister, the budget item does not mean a decision to lift the moratorium.

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Conditions for a possible review

Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs Rebecca Chartrand said that any possible discussion of the moratorium’s future must take into account existing agreements, Inuit and territorial self-government, as well as Canada’s high environmental standards.

Earlier, the Toronto Star, citing an official from the Finance Ministry, reported that the Carney government was considering lifting the ban on oil and gas activity in the Arctic. The moratorium was introduced under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after an agreement with then-US President Barack Obama to protect the vulnerable marine ecosystem from the risk of oil spills.

Canada’s policy expires in 2028 and is reviewed every five years. Some leaders of the northern territories are calling for the region to be opened to drilling, citing the need for greater economic self-sufficiency. Canada’s Arctic coast is home to fish, migratory birds, marine mammals and polar bears.

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