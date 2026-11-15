In Manila, Philippines, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Ottawa and Washington are making progress in negotiations on a possible bilateral trade agreement. At the same time, he stressed that the sides have not yet reached a final deal, The Hill reports.

Before traveling to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, Carney spoke with US President Donald Trump, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and other officials. The Canadian prime minister described the conversation as lengthy and substantive.

Auto industry remains a key issue

Carney said he would not agree to a deal that would run counter to the interests of a viable Canadian automotive sector. According to him, the automotive industry is one of the most difficult issues in the negotiations, as the US auto industry partly depends on integration with Canada.

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In August, Canada halted trade negotiations with the United States after, according to Carney, the Trump administration made last-minute demands that Ottawa was not prepared to accept. The United States then imposed 50-percent tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian exports. Canada responded by introducing tariffs and said it intended to match US tariffs dollar for dollar.

Seeking new trading partners

While in Manila, Carney also announced two agreements between Canada and ASEAN and the Philippines aimed at reducing the country's trade dependence on the United States. He noted that the government is ahead of schedule in pursuing its goal of doubling exports outside the United States in less than 10 years.

According to the prime minister, nearly one-third of Canada's export revenues now come from countries outside the United States, the highest figure in 40 years.

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