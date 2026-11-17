Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on November 17, during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, that relations between Canada and China have become more predictable and stable. The talks took place ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Third meeting between the leaders

As Channel NewsAsia reports, this was the third meeting between Carney and Xi Jinping since Carney took office as Canada’s head of government. The Canadian prime minister noted that bilateral contacts had intensified significantly and that the country was ahead of schedule in meeting its goal of increasing exports to China by 50% by the end of the decade.

In January, Carney made the first visit by a Canadian prime minister to China in nearly 10 years. One element of his strategy is reducing Canada’s significant economic dependence on the United States.

Trade and cooperation

Xi Jinping said that after the agreement reached in January to advance the strategic partnership between the countries, exchanges and cooperation in various fields had been fully restored. According to him, the sides plan to deepen ties in the food sector, energy and financial services.

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The Chinese leader also said that stronger communication and cooperation between Beijing and Ottawa would benefit not only the two countries, but also the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

Changes in mutual trade

After Ottawa agreed to annual imports of 49,000 vehicles at a 6.1% tariff, Chinese automakers BYD, Geely and Chery began taking steps to enter the Canadian market. The quota is to be increased to 70,000 vehicles over five years.

Following Carney’s January visit, China reduced tariffs on Canadian canola seed and extended tariff relief for Canadian canola meal, lobsters, crabs and peas for two years. According to Reuters calculations based on LSEG data, Canadian crude oil supplies to China in 2026 increased by about 37%.

At the same time, security analysts and human rights groups warned that closer ties with Beijing could endanger Canada’s security and values. Critics also cited the imprisonment of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the secret execution of four Canadians last year, and findings by Canadian intelligence that Beijing interfered in at least two federal elections. China said it was not interested in interfering in Canada’s internal affairs.

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