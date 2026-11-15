Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Manila, Philippines, on Sunday to attend the 29th China–Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. The visit is taking place at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose country currently chairs the grouping, Anadolu Agency reports.

Summit in the Philippine capital

The China–ASEAN meeting is being held in parallel with the three-day 49th ASEAN Summit and related events, which began on Sunday in the Philippine capital. This year marks five years since the launch of the comprehensive strategic partnership between ASEAN and China.

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Cooperation plans

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously stated that Beijing seeks to strengthen solidarity and mutual trust with ASEAN states, as well as develop common approaches to cooperation. Among the priorities, the spokesperson named promoting the earliest possible entry into force of the protocols on upgrading the China–ASEAN free trade area, as well as cooperation in artificial intelligence, the digital economy, energy security, connectivity, and poverty reduction.

Last month, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun did not attend a meeting of defense chiefs from Southeast Asian countries and their partners in Manila. China sent its military attaché to the Philippines to the event instead.

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