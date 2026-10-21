Chinese Premier Li Qiang, speaking at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, called on member states to strengthen regional stability and prosperity, as well as promote global development.

Trade and transport corridors

Li Qiang said that the number of factors of global instability and uncertainty is increasing. According to him, SCO countries need to reach broader consensus on fundamental principles, strategic thinking, practical measures and the implementation of agreements. The Chinese premier also said that multipolarity and economic globalization remain prevailing trends in the international arena.

As Anadolu Agency reports, he called on the organization’s participants to deepen trade ties, promote regional economic integration, build a stable and resilient system of international transport corridors, and protect global production and supply chains.

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Training of medical professionals

Beijing is ready to fund further training in China for 1,000 medical professionals from SCO countries, Li Qiang said. He also called on the organization to involve more international partners and play a more active role globally, adhering to the principles of the Shanghai Spirit.

Following the meeting, participants signed and released a joint communiqué and approved documents on cooperation in trade, investment, industry and transport connectivity. The SCO, established in 2001, has 10 members: China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia — an aggressor state, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus.

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