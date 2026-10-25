Queensland Premier David Crisafulli has categorically ruled out the possibility of future talks or arrangements with the One Nation party. As ABC News Australia reports, he made the statement as the Liberal National Party (LNP) government marked two years in power.

Crime remains the priority

Crisafulli said his government's main priority is reducing the number of victims of crime. According to him, the authorities have focused most on changes in the area of youth crime, and early signs indicate movement in the right direction.

The adult crime, adult time policy was one of the key themes of the LNP's 2024 election campaign. At the same time, the premier acknowledged that the government still needs to do more to address the cost-of-living problem.

The government has abandoned broad energy subsidies introduced by the previous Labor government in favour of smaller targeted support measures. Crisafulli noted that a significant share of the factors affecting the cost of living lies at the national and international levels, but the government is using the levers available to it.

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Forecasts for One Nation

Redbridge polling group director Tony Barry believes that if an election were held next weekend, Crisafulli's government would retain power and slightly strengthen its position in Labor-dominated urban electorates. At the same time, he called the cost of living a serious challenge for the incumbent government amid growing support for One Nation.

Former Queensland Premier Campbell Newman said the government would have to hold some negotiations with Pauline Hanson's party. Crisafulli denied this, stressing that he sees no need for either coalitions or political deals.

Debt and preparations for the Olympics

Last month, Queensland's credit rating was downgraded due to rising debt and debt-servicing costs. The state's total debt is projected to exceed A$216 billion by 2029–2030, representing a 52% increase over the next four years.

Barry also described infrastructure preparations for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games as a key factor for the government over the next two years. The next Queensland election is due to take place in October 2028.

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