Western Australian Premier Roger Cook criticized Labor Party MPs who tried to shield their colleague Jags Krishnan from journalists’ questions while entering parliament. As ABC News reports, the state government leader called the situation less than ideal and reminded parliamentarians of the standards of conduct expected of them.

MPs surrounded Krishnan

The day before, several MPs surrounded Jags Krishnan, the member for Riverton, on his way to the parliament building. Southern River MP Terry Healy stood between journalists and Krishnan, apparently attempting to prevent reporters from asking him questions.

Journalists sought to question Krishnan about his business affairs and disclosures made to parliament. According to ABC News, scrutiny of the MP intensified after it emerged that a lawsuit had been filed against him in the United States over an allegedly unpaid million-dollar loan.

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Cockburn MP David Scaife called the journalists’ behavior outrageous and said they should be ashamed. Legislative Council member Pierre Yang, ABC News reported, appeared to escort Krishnan into the parliament building. The following day, Yang declined to answer journalists’ questions.

Premier and opposition reaction

According to ABC News, a staff member from the premier’s office asked two MPs to support Krishnan on his way to parliament, although Cook was unaware of this. In a statement, the premier urged MPs, journalists and other parliamentary staff to treat one another with respect and allow everyone to do their job.

In the morning, rope barriers were installed near the southern entrance to parliament, behind which journalists and camera crews stood. Opposition leader Basil Zempilas moved a motion to refer Krishnan’s case to the parliamentary Privileges and Procedures Committee to determine whether the MP had breached any rules.

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