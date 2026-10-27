In Canada, Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said that the government in Ottawa rejected his request to speak at the EU–Canada summit in Montreal, which opens on Thursday. The province's new separatist government accused the federal authorities of excluding Quebec from discussions on agreements that could concern its powers, Politico Europe reports.

Dispute over Quebec's participation

Quebec Justice Minister Marie-Claude Sarrazin said that Ottawa denied Plamondon the opportunity to address the summit participants. According to her, in September the federal authorities also rejected the previous Quebec government's request to host a reception on the sidelines of the meeting.

Plamondon called the decision a display of serious disrespect. He said Ottawa would rather have him serve shrimp cocktails at the event than speak at it.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected claims that Quebec had been excluded from the process. He said Plamondon himself declined an invitation to the summit participants' dinner on Thursday, and that federal authorities had consulted Quebec's delegation three times regarding the agreement with the European Union. Carney's office also told the outlet that all Canadian provincial premiers had been invited to the dinner.

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Issue of provincial jurisdiction

According to the outlet, early drafts of the joint declaration provide for an agreement on digital trade and a deal allowing the European Investment Bank to finance Canadian projects involving critical minerals. Some of these issues, including natural resources, fall under provincial jurisdiction.

Sarrazin said Quebec would have the final say on agreements in areas under its jurisdiction. She referred to the 1965 Gérin-Lajoie doctrine, which provides for the province's ability to conduct international relations in fields that Canada's Constitution assigns to provincial powers.

Yves-François Blanchet, the leader of the separatist Bloc Québécois party in the federal parliament, also said his request to attend the summit had been rejected. At the same time, Quebec's delegate general in Brussels, Hélène Drainville, said federal and provincial officials had created joint working groups to implement the summit's outcomes.

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