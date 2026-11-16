Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs has announced his intention to reduce the number of ministries in the country. He named the Ministry of Climate and Energy as the first institution planned for abolition, LSM English reports.

Latvia currently has 12 ministries. Kulbergs said on Latvijas Radio's morning programme “Labrīt” that their number would be reduced. He also noted that the government could include not only politicians but also people from outside politics.

Non-party defence minister

Non-party-affiliated Raivis Melnis has already agreed to continue serving as defence minister. Previously, his candidacy was put forward by the political force New Unity, which Kulbergs did not invite into the governing coalition.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The exclusion of New Unity from the coalition also raises the question of a successor to Baiba Braže as head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A separate minister for major projects

The head of the United List parliamentary faction and current Finance Minister Māris Kučinskis told the LETA agency that the creation of a post of minister for special tasks is being discussed. Such an official could, he said, oversee major projects, including the troubled Rail Baltica infrastructure project.

Kučinskis said that the Ministry of Transport, which is currently responsible for Rail Baltica, does not have sufficient capacity to resolve issues related to the project. The coalition of the United List and the National Alliance has 51 out of 100 seats in Latvia's Saeima.

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