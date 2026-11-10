Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs said at a special press conference that there is an urgent need to review budget spending totaling €600 million. Over four years, the state must save €3 billion, he said, LSM English reports.

Possible areas for savings

Kulbergs stressed that the state cannot spend more than it has at its disposal, so ways to reduce expenditure must be found. Among potential sources of savings, he named vacation-related payments and incapacity-for-work benefits, which cost around €1 billion annually.

The prime minister also proposed reviewing tax breaks. Latvia has more than 200 of them, and the total cost of such relief amounts to €2.5 billion per year. In his view, state support should be more targeted. As an example, Kulbergs cited the monthly family benefit of €25 per child, which, in his opinion, should be provided to families with fewer financial means.

Spending and the financial situation

He named “green deal” measures, which require €2.9 billion for implementation, as another area for review. Kulbergs noted that not all such measures necessarily need to be implemented. He also pointed to the possibility of optimizing public procurement and the number of public administration employees.

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According to the prime minister's assessment, the number of jobs in the private sector has decreased, while it has remained unchanged in public administration. Kulbergs said that the state's role in the economy needs to be reduced.

The prime minister said that Latvia's public debt has risen to 46% of gross domestic product. According to him, real economic growth over the past ten years amounted to 15%, while inflation and the rising cost of living accounted for a significant share of GDP growth.

Kulbergs predicts that 2028 could be particularly difficult due to the end of major European Union funding programs. He also warned that the Baltic states need to jointly seek greater EU financial support for the Rail Baltica project; otherwise, Latvia will not be able to afford its financing.

Auditor General Edgars Korčagins, who also spoke at the press conference, proposed reforming the management of state-owned capital companies, intensifying the fight against the shadow economy, and developing clear rules for attracting foreign workers. He also pointed to the possibility of using funds accumulated in the accounts of certain state-owned companies that are not needed for their current operations or investments.

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