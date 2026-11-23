Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam accused the Israeli army of using schoolchildren for propaganda purposes after the military entered a public school in the Lebanese town of Debel in the country’s south. He said that involving students in such an event violates their rights and the protected status of educational institutions, Anadolu Agency reports.

Lebanese prime minister’s response

Salam said that an occupying force has no right to use Lebanese children to, in his words, justify the occupation or demonstrate authority over the population of the country’s south. He also pledged to continue supporting the residents of Debel, as well as neighboring Rmeish and Ain Ebel, including by maintaining their connection with Lebanon’s state institutions.

Separately, the Lebanese prime minister called for the creation, with UN support, of a mechanism to preserve the international presence in southern Lebanon after the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon ends on December 31, 2026. According to him, this should ensure humanitarian access between the villages and the rest of the country until the occupation ends, displaced residents return, and state authority is restored throughout the country.

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Video from the school

Earlier, Israeli army representative Ella Waweya published a video on social media platform X for Lebanon’s Independence Day. She said that she had visited Debel Public Secondary School and met with Lebanese students.

Debel is located in the Bint Jbeil district in territory that the agency describes as occupied by Israel; the Israeli army calls it a “security zone” extending up to 10 kilometers into Lebanon. Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, according to the agency, have continued since March 2 despite a US-mediated framework agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel in June. It provides for security measures, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the areas they occupy and the deployment of the Lebanese army there.

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