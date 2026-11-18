Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, called for changing the entire multilateral system. It must reflect a new era of greater confidence and determination, Anadolu Agency reports.

Call for equal treatment

Ibrahim called on developed economies to provide emerging-market countries and developing states with broader opportunities to participate in global economic growth. According to him, the era of colonialism and imperialism has passed, and smaller countries and developing economies must receive respect, dignity, and equal treatment.

The Malaysian prime minister also said that states should not impose their own positions or domestic situations on others. Instead, he said, the focus should be on trade and investment, which ultimately benefit people.

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Summit in Shenzhen

The two-day APEC summit began on Wednesday in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. Leaders and representatives of the association's 21 member economies are taking part. The meeting is being held under the slogan, “Prosper Together and Gain the Future.”

Named participants include Vladimir Putin, a representative of the aggressor state Russia, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Anwar Ibrahim. US President Donald Trump is also expected to arrive in Shenzhen for meetings.

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