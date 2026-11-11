Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has convened a meeting at 4:00 p.m. on November 11 at Palazzo Chigi in Rome over bomb threats targeting schools in hundreds of Italian cities. The meeting is expected to assess the situation and coordinate the necessary actions.

Group’s statement

The meeting was called because of threats from a pro-Russian group that is opposed to women. It claimed to have allegedly planted explosive devices in schools in hundreds of cities across the country. ANSA reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Meeting participants

According to sources at Palazzo Chigi, the meeting will be attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, and Defence Minister Guido Crosetto.

Government Secretary Alfredo Mantovano, senior intelligence officials, and representatives of the National Cybersecurity Agency have also been invited to the meeting.

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