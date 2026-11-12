UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said at the European Political Community summit in Dublin that the United Kingdom and the European Union could reach a mutually beneficial deal. He spoke ahead of the EU-UK summit, at which London hopes to agree on closer relations with the European Union.

According to Burnham, a new agreement could better reflect the Brexit that voters believed they were voting for in 2016. He added that Britain’s actual departure from the EU had proved much harder than people expected, and stressed that no deal has yet been reached and that the next seven days of talks could be difficult.

Package of agreements

At the bilateral summit, the sides hope to sign agreements on food and drink, the emissions trading system, and a youth mobility scheme. As The Guardian reports, the issue of tuition fees for students from EU countries remains a significant obstacle.

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The European Union has said that agreements on food and drink and emissions trading may not enter into force without a deal under which European students in Britain would pay domestic tuition fees. Burnham called the forthcoming arrangements a package deal, but did not directly answer whether he agreed with such a link.

Next stage of cooperation

British and European officials will also discuss the agenda for the next stage of the reset in relations, which is expected to focus on a joint migration pact. It may provide for cooperation between law enforcement and border agencies, visas for touring musicians, and mutual recognition of qualifications.

According to the publication, the United Kingdom seeks access to the Eurodac database containing the fingerprints of asylum seekers, as well as to the Schengen Information System, SIS. It contains data on wanted persons, missing people, and stolen items.

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