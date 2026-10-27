Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Monday dismissed Hamid al-Shatri from his post as head of national intelligence. Until a new head of the service is appointed, the prime minister will temporarily perform these duties, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Interim leadership of the service

Al-Shatri had held the position of head of national intelligence since December 19, 2024. At that time, he was appointed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

The publication does not provide the reasons for the personnel decision or information about al-Shatri's possible successor.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Hamid al-Shatri's career

Hamid al-Shatri was born in Iraq's southern province of Dhi Qar. In January 2021, he became director general of intelligence and counterterrorism at Iraq's Interior Ministry.

In November 2021, al-Shatri was appointed deputy head of the National Security Service. He subsequently led the service and remained in the post until July 2023, after which he was transferred to an advisory body on national security matters.

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