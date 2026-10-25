Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday published on his official Instagram an AI-generated image of a nuclear explosion over a densely populated city. The illustration shows a large mushroom cloud and buildings engulfed by the blast; the city was not directly named in the post, but it resembles Tel Aviv, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Statement ahead of elections

The publication appeared two days before the elections in Israel, scheduled for October 27. Netanyahu said that Iran and its allies pose an existential threat to the country and that Israel's security depends on the outcome of the vote.

The prime minister also called on citizens to put aside disputes and focus on what he called finishing the job in Iran. He claimed that the situation had become more dangerous because of the threat from Iran and the “axis of evil.”

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Opposition reaction

Democrats party leader Yair Golan criticized Netanyahu's post on the social network X. He said that the prime minister had published an image of an atomic bomb over Tel Aviv and accused his entourage of losing control on the eve of the elections.

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot also condemned the publication. He called it another use of fear in the election campaign and said that Netanyahu, in his view, had not achieved the goals of the war against Iran.

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