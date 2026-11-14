Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on November 14 called on Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to join the formation of a national unity government. He described such a format as a “government of hope” and linked his appeal to members of the Joint List leaving the hall during the performance of Israel’s national anthem, “Hatikvah,” at the swearing-in ceremony of the 26th Knesset.

The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing a video address by Netanyahu published on X. According to him, lawmakers from the Ra'am faction led by Mansour Abbas remained standing during the anthem.

Call for negotiations without conditions

Netanyahu said that his meeting with Eisenkot on Thursday strengthened his conviction of the need for a coalition involving all parties that recognize Israel as the state of the Jewish people. The meeting, devoted to security and diplomatic issues, lasted more than two hours; the prime minister’s military secretary was present.

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The head of government proposed that Eisenkot abandon attempts to form an alternative coalition and begin negotiations without preconditions. He also called for setting aside political differences and reaching agreements, including on military conscription involving Haredi representatives.

Coalition formation after the elections

President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming the next government after the October 27 elections. Earlier, the Yashar party canceled planned coalition negotiations with Likud after Netanyahu’s speech at the Knesset swearing-in ceremony, accusing the prime minister of divisive rhetoric.

Netanyahu also said that, in his assessment, Iran is once again working to restore its nuclear program and called this an existential threat to Israel. He argues that a narrow government or a coalition relying on supporters of terrorism will not be able to meet these challenges, while a national unity government can ensure the country’s security.

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