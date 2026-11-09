Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he had instructed the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to use all possible means to urgently increase humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip. He said this after heavy rains flooded tens of thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinians, Dawn reports.

Flooded tents and calls for help

According to Gaza’s government media office, at least 70,000 tents were flooded by bad weather within 12 hours. This affected tens of thousands of displaced people; injuries were also reported, while no deaths were reported. Rains and flooding also washed away temporary shelters, according to local authorities.

Gaza’s Civil Defence received 1,500 calls for help from displaced residents. Municipal service and civil defence representatives said they could not cope with the consequences of the bad weather because of fuel shortages and damaged equipment. They also claim that hundreds of vehicles, including bulldozers and water-pumping equipment, were destroyed during the Israeli offensive.

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Statement by Pakistan’s head of government

Sharif called the photographs from Gaza painful and said that children have nowhere to go and are suffering from hunger and severe cold. He wrote on social media platform X that he had instructed the Foreign Ministry to use all possible means to urgently increase humanitarian assistance.

The Pakistani prime minister also expressed concern over what he called Israel’s continued illegal actions to restrict basic humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza. Sharif condemned what he called violations of the ceasefire and international law.

At a tent camp in Gaza City, people tried to repair shelters, reinforced them with sand and took children out of flooded tents. Gaza resident Olfat Magdoub said the mattresses had become wet, forcing people to sleep on the ground. Another resident, Rafiq Ghattas, said there was a shortage of tarpaulins, tents and aid.

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