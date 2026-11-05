South Korean Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said she does not expect significant changes in Seoul’s relations with the United States after President Donald Trump’s Republican Party lost this week’s midterm elections. The Korea Herald reports.

Assessment of the US elections

According to Han Seong-sook, both the Democratic and Republican parties of the United States consider the alliance between South Korea and the United States important. Therefore, in her view, no substantial changes will occur in bilateral relations.

The prime minister also noted that the Democrats’ election victory was stronger than expected.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Diplomatic strategy

Han Seong-sook made the statement during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, responding to a lawmaker’s question about the results of the US elections.

She said that certain aspects should be analyzed in detail, while some require additional measures. According to her, the relevant South Korean ministries are already considering issues related to Seoul’s further diplomatic strategy in relations with Washington.

Read us on