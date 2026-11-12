Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez officially launched his re-election campaign in Seville on Thursday ahead of the November 29 vote. He addressed supporters of the Socialist Party in Andalusia, a region that had been its political stronghold for decades.

As Politico Europe reports, Sánchez spoke to a crowd of supporters holding party and Andalusian flags. During the event, videos were shown of the prime minister reading poems by Andalusian poet and playwright Federico García Lorca, who was killed by Francoist forces in 1936.

Loss of a political stronghold

The Socialists controlled the regional government of Andalusia and many of the region’s largest cities for 36 years. Their rule ended in 2018 after support declined and a series of corruption scandals allowed the center-right People’s Party to take power in the region.

Andalusian President Juanma Moreno, who has held office since 2019, won a decisive victory in the 2022 elections and also received the most votes in this year’s early election. His success in the region strengthened the position of the moderate wing of the People’s Party at the national level.

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Francisco Toscano, the Socialist candidate for Congress from Seville, said the party still considers Andalusia its stronghold. The region is Spain’s most populous autonomous community and elects 60 of the 350 members of parliament in Madrid.

Polls in Andalusia

At the same time, the latest GAD3 poll shows the People’s Party leading the Socialists in most Andalusian provinces, including Seville. Sánchez’s party had never previously lost a general election in this province.

The article notes that dissatisfaction with unemployment, problems in the functioning of public services, and corruption cases involving senior regional officials led to the Socialists being removed from power in 2018. Ángel Cazorla, a political scientist at the University of Granada, said the Great Recession exposed problems that had remained unresolved despite Andalusia’s previous development.

According to Cazorla, the Socialists also face a generational problem: younger left-wing voters identify less strongly with the party and the regional leadership of previous years. Toscano acknowledged shortcomings in the party’s governance in recent years, but expressed hope that Andalusian voters would support the Socialists in choosing between Sánchez’s progressive course and the conservative wave he sees in the world.

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