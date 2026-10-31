Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticized the PTI’s governance of the province at a meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentary group in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, held in Islamabad. According to Dawn, he questioned the transparency of the use of funds available to the provincial authorities and whether they were directed toward public welfare.

Criticism of PTI

According to Sharif, the PTI has been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 13 years. He mentioned the party’s promises to build hundreds of dams, develop solar energy, and open hospitals, universities and schools.

The prime minister asked how many new universities and hospitals had been built in the province, whether the healthcare system had improved, and what services residents had actually received. He also raised the issue of possible corruption in the implementation of these plans.

Sharif said that, in his view, most residents of the areas from Peshawar to Kohistan and Hazara, as well as the south of the province, believe that the PTI government has done little to meet their basic needs.

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Security and negotiations

The head of government also said that the authorities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had received hundreds of billions of rupees under a special National Finance Commission mechanism to combat terrorism. He asked how many Safe City projects had been launched in the province and how much funding had been allocated to strengthen the Counter Terrorism Department.

In Sharif’s opinion, if the provincial government had spent 80 billion rupees on strengthening the police and other law enforcement agencies, they would have been better prepared for security challenges.

He also mentioned negotiations between representatives of the PTI, the Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N, which, according to him, lasted 48 hours. Sharif said that a draft agreement was ready for signing, but approval from the then chief minister of the province, Sohail Afridi, was not received. According to the prime minister, the federal authorities are now forced to consider imposing a state of emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

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