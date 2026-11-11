Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, during National Independence Day celebrations in Szczecin, invited President Karol Nawrocki, along with his wife, family and children, to his home in Sopot. As Polsat News reports, the head of government proposed meeting before Christmas Eve, sharing the Christmas wafer and talking.

An invitation to talk

Tusk noted that he and Nawrocki were supposed to meet, and that he had been waiting for an invitation for some time. The prime minister said he decided not to wait any longer and invited the president to his home.

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According to Tusk, his apartment is small, but there will be room for the two politicians at the kitchen table. He proposed talking as one Pole to another and said that Poland is worth a conversation and the solidarity of Polish women and men. The head of government also called for no Pole to raise a hand against another Pole.

Ceremonies in Szczecin

Tusk took part in Poland's National Independence Day celebrations in Szczecin. He attended the christening and flag-raising ceremony for the Bursztyn Unity ferry, and during his speech addressed the invitation to the president.

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