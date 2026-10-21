Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the country’s next defense minister must represent his Likud party. In an interview with the Jerusalem Post, he gave this response to a question about National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s aspiration to take the position.

The candidate was not named

Netanyahu did not specify whom exactly he sees as the head of the defense ministry. He also expressed hope of forming a government again with the current coalition partners, emphasizing that Likud would determine such a government’s policy.

The statement came ahead of elections scheduled for October 27. Netanyahu said that if he wins at least 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, he will form a government and determine its principles. The first of these, he said, would be a rejection of the creation of a Palestinian state.

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Conditions for other parties

According to Netanyahu, other political forces will be able to join the government if they agree with his principles. Among them, he named Israel’s status as the nation-state of the Jewish people while respecting minority rights, the security doctrine, the free market, and the expansion of peace agreements.

Netanyahu also said that he expects opportunities to conclude new agreements with Arab countries, but did not name potential partners. Separately, he condemned settler violence against Palestinians, calling such actions a violation of the law and harmful to Israel abroad.

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