Israel’s acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot met in Tel Aviv on Sunday for talks on forming a coalition. The meeting followed Netanyahu’s proposal to create a national unity government with the politicians taking turns serving as head of government, France 24 reports.

Proposal for a rotating premiership

Netanyahu said on social media that he was ready to set aside differences and agree for Eisenkot to serve as prime minister first, while he himself would become alternate prime minister. Eisenkot responded that he was prepared to assess over the next 24 hours how serious the Likud party was about genuine unity.

According to Eisenkot’s party, the talks at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv were to begin with a briefing on Israel’s security situation. Earlier, Eisenkot instructed his centrist Yashar party to conduct coalition consultations with Likud, although it had previously been expected that he would try to form a government with forces opposing Netanyahu.

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Election without a majority

Parliamentary elections at the end of October did not give either of the two main political blocs a majority. Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government. He had previously said that he would announce the formation of a new cabinet by December 6, without using the option of a 14-day extension.

Eisenkot tried to assemble a coalition to remove Netanyahu, but faced objections over relying on Arab-Israeli parties and the need for compromises with ultra-Orthodox forces. On Friday, he accused Likud of dragging out the talks in order to hold new elections, and the following day said that the party had not responded to his detailed proposal.

Other opponents of Netanyahu criticized the idea of a rotating premiership. Youssef Jabareen, leader of the Joint List, said that Netanyahu’s government must go. Former prime minister and co-chair of the centrist BeYachad party Yair Lapid called Netanyahu’s proposal another attempt at deception.

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