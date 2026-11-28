Israel’s acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot agreed to hold talks on Sunday on forming a national unity government. The meeting is scheduled for 10:00 local time at the Dan Accadia hotel in Herzliya, Anadolu Agency reports, citing a statement by the Likud party.

Talks in Herzliya

According to Likud, Netanyahu and Eisenkot arranged the meeting during a telephone conversation. Eisenkot himself and his party did not comment on the announcement of the agreement.

Earlier the same day, Eisenkot invited Netanyahu and his team to a hotel in Herzliya for evening talks. This came after Netanyahu said he was ready to agree to a rotation in the post of head of government.

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Rotation proposal

Under the proposal, Eisenkot would take office as prime minister first, while Netanyahu would serve as alternate prime minister at the initial stage. Eisenkot said the talks should be based on a detailed political proposal that he submitted to Netanyahu the previous Sunday through a private channel created at Netanyahu’s request.

The Yashar leader also noted that he had not yet received an answer to the issues raised in that proposal. His initial mandate to form a government expires on December 6. Eisenkot may ask President Isaac Herzog once to extend this period by 14 days.

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