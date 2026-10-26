Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ahead of the elections that US President Donald Trump is ready to take action against Iran only if he remains in power. In a televised address on the evening of October 25, Netanyahu also emphasized Trump’s support for his election campaign.

Trump’s support

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Trump called in a social media post to vote for Netanyahu and said that what had been started must be finished. According to the outlet, Trump and Netanyahu jointly started the war against Iran in February.

Netanyahu said that the US president could take action that would eliminate the Iranian threat once and for all. He also said that he had tasked Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and the Israel Defense Forces with achieving the overthrow of the Iranian regime, as he considers this the only way to end the threat.

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly, responding to an inquiry, said that Iran is in a difficult economic and military position and that the blockade will remain in place. At the same time, she noted that the United States will not attack Iran before the US midterm elections scheduled for November 3.

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Elections in Israel

Netanyahu’s main opponent, former Chief of the General Staff Gadi Eisenkot, called Trump a true friend of Israel and expressed confidence that he would work with any leader chosen by the citizens.

Tuesday’s vote will be the first Israeli election since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Polls, according to Channel NewsAsia, indicate that Netanyahu’s Likud party may lose seats and that his coalition of right-wing, far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties may lose its narrow majority. At the same time, neither Eisenkot nor other opposition forces have an obvious path to removing Netanyahu from power.

Netanyahu also released AI-generated materials about Iran, including an image of a mushroom cloud over Tel Aviv. Eisenkot accused the prime minister of a campaign of intimidation, lies and threats.

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