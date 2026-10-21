Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked Rabbi Eli Sadan to persuade Ofer Winter, leader of the right-wing Amha Israel party, to withdraw from the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27. Anadolu Agency reports, citing the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

According to the publication, Netanyahu, together with Finance Minister and Religious Zionism party leader Bezalel Smotrich, visited the Bnei David pre-military academy in the settlement of Eli in the occupied West Bank. There, they met with Sadan, who has close ties with Winter.

Concerns over right-wing votes

Sources at the academy told the newspaper that Netanyahu and Smotrich showed the rabbi the results of recent polls. They said that the participation of several small parties could cost the right-wing bloc seats, while the opposition had coordinated its forces better after Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White party, withdrew from the race.

In a video address published by Yedioth Ahronoth, Winter accused Netanyahu and Smotrich of trying to exert pressure. “The people of Israel want different politics,” he said. The politician stressed that his party offers an alternative to the current leadership of the right-wing camp, based on responsibility, acknowledgment of mistakes, and uniting Israelis, and will remain in the election race until the end.

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Polls ahead of the vote

Last week, Davidi Ben-Zion, the eighth candidate on Winter’s list, withdrew his candidacy. According to the newspaper, this happened after pressure from people close to Smotrich and West Bank rabbis. Ben-Zion explained his decision by concerns that the party would not pass the electoral threshold of 3.25% of valid votes and that its supporters’ votes would not be represented in the Knesset.

On October 12, Winter said Netanyahu would bear responsibility for the failure of the right-wing bloc if his party does not pass the electoral threshold. Calls for Winter to withdraw from the race intensified after Gantz’s exit, which representatives of the right-wing camp consider a factor strengthening the opposition’s position.

A poll by public broadcaster KAN, published on Sunday, gave Netanyahu’s bloc 51 of 120 seats, while the bloc of Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot received 52 mandates. Neither bloc reached the 61 seats required for a majority. According to the same poll, Eisenkot was ahead of Netanyahu in support for the post of prime minister, 43% to 35%.

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